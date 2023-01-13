Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the most adored couples all across the globe and their love story is proof that you get the person, you are destined for. The couple exchanged vows in 2022, leaving their fans in complete awe.

Bennifer first met in 2001 and these two have a lot of history! The duo called off their marriage 20 years ago, they dated again, fell in love, and got married. Their wedding grabbed a lot of media attention and fans were excited to know every minute detail about the lovebirds. Apart from Bennifer’s looks, first appearance as a married couple, their hot prenup caught everyone’s attention. Scroll down to read this throwback story about when Jennifer allegedly made Ben sign an agreement to spice up the things in the bedroom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Marca’s report, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married in past and had children as well. However, they decided to recommit and give their relationship another chance. In 2021, they got engaged, and a year later, they exchanged vows. But as they say – It is Hollywood and when you talk about a 2.0 version of Bennifer, how cannot it include some shocking topics? The alleged hot prenup by Jlo had some more than curious demands. Apparently, it was alleged that Jennifer had requested Affleck to have a minimum of four s*xual relations per week.

When the prenup clause reached social media, fans were quick to give their reactions. While some users thought it is a bit exaggerated, others said it wasn’t strange at all, and this way the couple will have a great time plus it’s the right way to keep the passion alive between the couple.

What do you think about the clause? Will you try adding this clause to your prenup? Well, talking about the frequency of s*xual relations is not a bad idea!

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: High School Musical Fame Ashley Tisdale Suffers Hair Loss Due To Alopecia, Here’s All About The Disease!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News