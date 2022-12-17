Margot Robbie is all over the news for her latest released film Babylon with Brad Pitt and the teaser of her next venture Barbie has also been dropped. So, to be honest, Margot is clearly bowling sixers at her professional ground. But it’s not only her acting skills that get appreciated, her sartorial choices when it comes to fashion also become the talk of the town. Today we bring to you a throwback time when she proved why she’s the perfect pick for being our Barbie.

At Babylon’s premiere, Margot raised the fashion quotient quite high as she could be seen donning a black-coloured backless outfit. However, it was the hood detailing that added an edge to the look. She kept her look simple and minimal.

Now coming back to her throwback look! Well, Margot Robbie doesn’t have social media platforms but sure has millions of fans who keep us updated with her looks and new ventures. Just like that, a fan page named ‘MargotRobbieHotness’ shared this throwback photo from one of her photoshoots on their Instagram handle.

In the picture, Margot Robbie can be seen wearing a beautiful satin dress with velvet detailing on the upper half of the outfit. The dress featured dramatic sleeves along with a plunging neckline that gave us a good look at her busty assets. She completed the look with no accessories except a velvet blue-coloured clutch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MargotRobbieHotness (@margotrobbiehotness)

For makeup, the Harley Quinn actress opted for a full coverage foundation, contoured cheekbones and blushed cheeks, defined brows, winged eyeliner along with lots of mascara and bold red lips. Margot accentuated the look with a braided bun and added a headband with a gothic veil of a mesh pattern which gave a charm to the look.

What are your thoughts about Margot Robbie’s throwback look? Isn’t she giving Barbie feels but in a sultry way? Let us know in the comments.

