Margot Robbie – who may be known to many as The Legend of Tarzan’s Jane Porter or DC’s Harley Quinn, is all set to make fans see her totally new avatar in Babylon and the Barbie. With Babylon set to release in exactly a week (December 23) the actress and her co-stars are busy promoting it. In fact, a premiere show was held yesterday and Robbie looked way too hot.

Yesterday, December 15the world premiere of the Damien Chazelle epic period comedy-drama film was held in Los Angeles The event was graced by the talented cast including Brad Pitt as well as others like Olivia Wilde, Elle Fanning, Tobey Maguire. But the one who stood out was without a doubt Ms Robbie.

For the LA premiere of Babylon, Margot Robbie opted for a show-stopping ensemble from the Alaïa WS23 collection by Pieter Mulier. The dress – a black knitted cashmere draped dress, was completely backless but featured a hood of the same material. While this itself was a style you don’t see too often, what caught our attention as well as her well-toned midriff.

Yes, Margot Robbie showed off her abs as the knitted fabric only covered her b**bs stretched diagonally from the right side of her waist to the left side of her hip. While her belly button was surely covered, it still had her displaying her slim and trim figure – a wake-up call to all hit the gym as soon as poss to get this bod to rock a bikini come summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAÏA (@maisonalaia)

Another interesting piece of this ensemble of the Birds of Prey actress was the fabric flowing from her left hip to the flow. The texture and design not only added dimension but also gave it some shine. Margot styled the look by having her blonde hair pulled back under the hood with just a few strands framing her face. With nude lips and very light makeup overall, the actress’ team made sure the focus was solely on the dress.

Check out more pictures of Margot Robbie from the Babylon premiere here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margo ♡ (@nellielaroy_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARGOTSLOVER (@ilaharley_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by margot robbie (@topmargor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @girlsmagg

From 1-10, how much do you love Margot Robbie’s dress? Drop the ratings in the comments.

