Pathaan’s latest song Besharam Rang dropped a few days ago and soon became the talk of the town. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s sizzling chemistry impressed many fans. However, a section of netizens slammed the actress for sporting saffron coloured bikini.

Sidharth Anand‘s action thriller is one of the much-awaited films and it is releasing in next year in January. Ahead of the release, the film has landed in controversy leaving netizens divided into two fractions. Amidst this, a user, who is seemingly a retired IPS officer, dragged Ranveer Singh into the controversy.

The user attacked Simmba actor and Deepika Padukone’s husband for ‘allowing’ the actress to wear a saffron bikini in the song Besharam rang from Pathaan. The user wrote, “What kind of a husband allows or tolerates public molestation of his wife for a few bucks? Just asking !!!”

Several netizens slammed the user for making such comments about Deepika and Ranveer Singh. Filmmaker Onir too slammed the user saying, “Yucks .., sick mentality . Use of words like “allows” “tolerate” shows that he belongs to that tribe of men who thinks a husband owns the women. And only a vulgar mindset could make a montage like this. Retired and now nothing better to do than zoom in pics n spread hate.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Yucks .., sick mentality . Use of words like “ allows” “ tolerate” shows that he belongs to that tribe of men who thinks an husband owns the women . And only a vulgar mindset could make a montage like this . Retired and now nothing better to do than zoom in pics n spread hate https://t.co/Fm6p5VFtp9 — iamOnir (@IamOnir) December 15, 2022

As call for a boycott Pathaan is trending, Raees director Rahul Dholakia had also extended support to Shah Rukh Khan. He wrote, “The hate attack (for years now) on @iamsrk should be condemned by one and all in the film industry. SRK has contributed more to our fraternity and India as an ambassador of entertainment & cinema ; than most people have. Please tell these bigots with idiotic theories to Shut Up.”

