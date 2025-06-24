The Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer Telugu actioner Bhairavam has now almost reached the last leg of its theatrical run. The film though started off on a strong note, has now reached a saturation point. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 25th day.

Bhairavam Box Office Collection Day 25

On its 25th day, the Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer earned a mere 1 lakh when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a sharp drop of around 94% since the movie amassed 18 lakh on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 15.79 crore.

The movie will be wrapping up below 20 crores, given that the day-wise collections are at the lower levels now. The movie is currently the 9th highest grossing Telugu film of 2025. It needs 10.94 crores to surpass the lifetime of Single to become the 8th highest grossing Telugu film of 2025. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Single stands at 26.73 crores. However, quite inevitably, this is impossible now since Bhairavam is very much a lost cause.

Bhairavam Emerges As A Losing Affair

The Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer is mounted at a budget of 19 crores. With its current India net collection of 15.79 crores, the movie has managed to cover 83% of its budget. It is going to wrap its theatrical run as a losing affair with a below 90% budget recovery.

Bhairavam At The Global Box Office

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the movie comes to 18.63 crores. The movie amassed 60 lakhs when it came to the overseas collection which is not quite impressive. The worldwide collection of Bhairavam thus comes to 19.23 crores. It will also fail to attain 20 crores at the global office.

