The Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer Telugu actioner Bhairavam is a lost cause now. Despite a strong start, the film fell prey to the negative reviews and a tough competition at the box office from the other South releases. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 23rd day.

Bhairavam Box Office Collection Day 23

On its 23rd day, the Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer earned 21 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 44% since the movie amassed 38 lakhs in its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie comes to 15.6 crores.

Bhairavam will be wrapping up its theatrical run below 20 crores. The film has reached a saturation point now when it comes to the collection which remain at the lower levels. The movie is currently the 9th highest grossing Telugu film of 2025 at the Indian box office. It needs 11.04 crores to surpass the lifetime collection of Single to become the 8th highest grossing Telugu film of 2025. However, this is impossible now.

Bhairavam Fails To Recover Its Entire Budget

The Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer is mounted at a budget of 19 crores. With its current India net collection of 15.6 crores, it has managed to recover 82% of its budget. The film will wrap up with a losing verdict.

Bhairavam At The Global Box Office

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film now comes to 18.40 crores. The movie amassed 60 lakhs when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Bhairavam now stands at 19 crores. However, the movie is most likely to fail to amass 20 crores at the global box office. It is the remake of the Soori starrer Garudan.

