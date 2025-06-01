Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s new arrival at the box office, Bhairavam, is maintaining its pace at the box office. In two days, the film will have a total net collection of 5.11 crore; however, it is trending much lower than its OG inspiration, Garudan!

Bellamkonda Sreenivasan’s film is a remake of the Tamil hit Garudan, starring Soori. The action drama earned 8.35 crore at the box office in two days, much higher than the remake’s two-day total. The remake stands 38% lower than the OG!

Bhairavam Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, May 31, Bhairavam earned 2.51 crore at the box office, which is a minimal drop from the previous day. The film opened with a net India collection of 2.6 crore on day 1.

Here is the daywise collection of Bhairavam VS Garudan in two days.

Day 1: 2.6 crore VS 3.5 crore

Day 2: 2.51 crore VS 4.85 crore

Total: 5.11 crore VS 8.35 crore

How Much Does Bhairavam Need To Escape A Disaster?

Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s action drama is mounted on a budget of 20 crore or more, and it needs a huge collection exceeding 20+ at least to not turn a flop at the box office, trying to save its grace. Meanwhile, it might not match Garudan‘s excellence for sure since Soori’s film was a hit at the box office. It earned 43.95 crore in India in its lifetime against a budget of 20 crore!

Here is the breakdown of Bhairavam at the box office in 2 days.

India net: 5.11 crore

India gross: 6.02 crore

Overseas gross: 0.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 6.52 crore

