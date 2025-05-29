Soori’s action film Maaman is running swiftly towards the super hit verdict at the box office. In 13 days, it stands at a total collection of 27.42 crore and with the 30 crore, the film will become the fourth super hit Tamil film of 2025 at the box office.

Soori Zooms Past DD Next Level!

Soori’s action film clashed at the box office with Santhanam’s horror comedy DD Next Level, which is currently struggling at the box office to recover its budget. The horror comedy stands at a total of 17.26 crore in 13 days!

Maaman Box Office Day 13

On the 13th day, the second Wednesday, May 28, Maaman earned 75 lakh at the box office. This is a drop of 37.5% from the previous day, which brought 1.2 crore. In fact, the 13th day, became the lowest earning day for Soori’s film!

Here is the day-wise breakdown of Soori’s film at the Tamil box office (India net collection).

Day 1: 1.75 crore

Day 2: 2.5 crore

Day 3: 3.85 crore

Day 4: 2.05 crore

Day 5: 2.25 crore

Day 6: 2.1 crore

Day 7: 2.05 crore

Day 8: 2 crore

Day 9: 2.7 crore

Day 10: 3.5 crore

Day 11: 1.52 crore

Day 12: 1.2 crore

Day 13: 75 lakh

Total: 27.42 crore

How Much Does Maaman Need For A Super Hit Tag?

Maaman is mounted on a budget of 10 crore at the box office. It has churned out a profit of 174.2% at the box office in 13 days, against a collection of 27.42 crore. Soori‘s film needs a total of 30 crore to become a super hit, and it needs only 2.58 crore more to claim a super hit verdict.

Maaman Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of Soori’s action drama at the box office after 13 days.

India net: 27.42 crore

India gross: 32.32 crore

Overseas gross: 0.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 32.57 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

