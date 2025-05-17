The Soori starrer Tamil action-drama Maaman has opened to a dismal start. The film has also been criticized because of its subtle patriarchal and regressive theme. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its opening day.

Maaman Box Office Collection Day 1

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its opening day, the Soori starrer opened to 1.75 crores*. The film remained below 2 crores and could have definitely witnessed a more promising start. Now, all eyes are on the second day to see whether the film manages to witness an upward graph in the box office collection.

The film has opened to some mixed reviews from the critics and masses alike. The performances and the emotional element in the film have received a lot of praise. While on the other hand, the movie has been criticized for subtly highlighting some embedded patriarchy and a regressive approach against women in the Indian society.

It needs a positive word of mouth which will definitely reflect in the box office performance of the film. However, the movie will also face some major competition from the other Kollywood releases. For starters. Tourist Family is receiving bigger footfalls. While the film, Devil’s Double Next Level which clashed with Maaman at the box office witnessed a better opening.

It will be interesting to see whether the film will be able to see any substantial growth on its second day. Talking about the same, it has been directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj. Apart from Soori, the film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Rajkiran and Swasika in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

