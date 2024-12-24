The Vijay Sethupathi starrer Viduthalai Part 2 is maintaining a good stronghold at the box office ever since its release on December 20, 2024. However, the movie saw a drastic decline in the day-wise collection on its fourth day. Take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 4th day.

Viduthalai Part 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

The Vijay Sethupathi starrer saw a drop of almost 68%. The movie earned 2.40 crores on its fourth day. This was a sharp decline from its 3rd day day-wise collection wherein the film had earned 7.50 crores. The movie had opened at 7.60 crores at the box office while it amassed 7.80 crores on its second day.

The total India net collection of Viduthalai Part 2 now comes to 25.3 crores. Despite a drop, the film overall is sailing smooth and is inching close to 30 crores. The legacy value of the first film and the positive word of mouth is working in favor of the film. However, the movie needs to witness an upward graph from here to see a more stable run at the box office. It is also facing a tough competition from Pushpa 2 and Mohanlal’s Barroz might make things a little more challenging for the film.

The opening weekend collection of Viduthalai Part 2 has also surpassed the opening weekend collection of Vijay Sethupathi’s last hit Maharaja. While Viduthalai Part 2 amassed 22.90 crores at the box office, Maharaja had earned 22.25 crores. The movie is made on a budget of 35 crores and given its current collection, has managed to recover 59% of its budget. The movie has been directed by Vetrimaaran also stars Soori and Manju Warrier in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Rifle Club Worldwide Box Office Day 4: Vijayaraghavan & Anurag Kashyap Starrer Performs Well During The Opening Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News