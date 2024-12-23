Viduthalai Part 2, starring Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, and Manju Warrier, wrapped up its opening weekend at the Indian box office. After a solid start, the film managed a steady hold over the next two days, resulting in a healthy sum. Surprisingly, there was no significant growth, and the collection remained similar. In fact, on day 3, the number went lower than the opening day, but overall, a winning total came on the board. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Riding high on the goodwill of the predecessor and the impressive credentials associated with it, the Kollywood crime thriller was released theatrically last Friday (December 20). Among critics, it is enjoying mostly positive reviews. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the feedback is majorly inclined towards the positive side. But the expected growth wasn’t seen at ticket windows.

With the sequel factor coming into play, Viduthalai Part 2 kicked off its journey on a strong note and earned 7.60 crores. With favorable reviews and word-of-mouth, the collection was expected to go up to 9-10 crores on Saturday, but that didn’t happen, and 7.80 crores came in. On Sunday, the number went below, and 7.50 crores came in.

This trend was surprising, but the overall collection of 22.90 crores at the Indian box office is still a solid sum for the opening weekend. Remember that Viduthalai 2 isn’t a big film and is carrying a reported budget of 35 crores. With the Christmas and New Year holidays coming up, the film is expected to witness a boost and make healthy returns.

Meanwhile, With this film, Vijay Sethupathi has surpassed his own Maharaja, which did a business of 22.25 crores during the opening weekend.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Viduthalai Part 2:

Day 1- 7.60 crores

Day 2- 7.80 crores

Day 3- 7.50 cro r es

cro es Total- 22.90 crores

