Moana 2 continues its strong run at the box office and is now very close to achieving a huge milestone worldwide. The movie is expected to achieve that mark before entering the fifth weekend. Despite the release of Mufasa: The Lion King, the Moana sequel has collected another strong weekend. It has also beaten Inside Out’s domestic haul. Keep scrolling for more.

Due to the arrival of Mufasa and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the sequel has lost its #1 spot to Sonic 3. The movie came out at #3 in its 4th weekend. Wicked is at #4. The film was made on a reported budget between $150-$175 million. Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson returned to voice the titular cast.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Moana 2 collected $13.1 million on 4th weekend in the United States. It lost 400 theatres due to the arrival of the two new movies. The movie has crossed the $350 million mark and has reached a $359 million cume in the US. The movie has beaten Aladdin’s $355.6 million and Inside Out’s $356.5 million. It has therefore become the #68 highest-grossing film ever in the US. It is eyeing a $465-$475 million run in the United States.

Meanwhile, the movie has crossed the $400 million mark at the international box office. Moana 2 collected a strong $32.8 million this weekend, a drop of 43.5% from last weekend. Thus, it has hit a $431.1 million international cume over 53 markets.

Allied with the $359 million domestic cume in the United States, Moana 2 has reached a $790.2 million cume at the worldwide box office. It is expected to earn more than $800 million on Tuesday and hopefully over $900 million next weekend. Christmas is also around the corner, and it will be getting a boost. Therefore, it is on track to earn between $1-$1.1 billion global run.

Moana 2 was released in the United States on November 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

