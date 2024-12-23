Sonic the Hedgehog 3 debuts with a bang at the US box office. The movie crushed the industry’s expectations and has also beaten The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’ debut numbers as the 15th biggest opening ever for December. Scroll below for the deets.

It clashed with Mufasa: The Lion King, the Disney prequel/sequel to the 2019 movie, and Sonic 3 successfully beaten it to take the #1 spot in the domestic box office chart. Meanwhile, LOTR: The Two Towers was released in 2002 and was the second installment in the LOTR trilogy. Directed by Peter Jackson, it was the highest-grossing film of the year. The movie was followed by the final installment in the trilogy, The Return of the King, the next year.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers collected $62 million in its debut weekend, which has now been surpassed by Sonic the Hedgehog 3. It registered the 15th biggest debut ever for December. Now, Sonic 3 bested LOTR: The Two Towers’ debut with its $62 million opening. It was projected to earn between $55-$60 million. The latest release beats the first Sonic movie’s $58 million but remains below Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s $72.1 million debut over 4,234 theatres.

Sonic 3 has received a strong positive word of mouth and is expected to have a strong leg throughout the holiday corridor. The report further detailed the breakdown of the numbers. As per that, it earned $6.5 million from Thursday previews, followed by $19.2 million on Friday [excluding the previews], another $19.5 million on Saturday, and $16.8 million on Sunday. The numbers can vary when the actuals are reported.

According to Box Office Mojo, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 collected $1.37 million overseas, bringing the film’s global cume to $63.37 million. Jeff Fowler’s film sure benefitted from adding Keanu Reeves as the antagonist, Shadow the Hedgehog. The film was released in theatres on December 20.

