Mufasa: The Lion King is experiencing a better time in China and has also scored higher ratings on Maoyan than the 2019 predecessor. It has regained its #1 spot at the Chinese box office after earning winning numbers on Saturday. However, the film will come nowhere near the debut weekend collection of The Lion King in 2019. Scroll below for more.

The Disney movie also collected disappointing numbers at the US box office on its opening day and from Thursday previews. It is the prequel/sequel of the 2019 movie. The reviews are pretty positive, but still not enough to beat Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s debut. The movie also trails behind in terms of collections in India compared to its predecessor. There is too much competition for Mufasa in the cinemas, including another Disney sequel, Moana 2.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report in China, Mufasa: The Lion King is getting positive word of mouth, and as a result, it has climbed to #1 after grossing $3.6 million on Saturday. It saw a magnificent hike of 157% from Friday’s opening day when it played across over 86K screenings. The exhibitors hyped it up by increasing the number of screenings by 21K. Mufasa has hit a $5 million cume in two days at the box office in China.

It has registered $525K in pre-sales for Sunday and is playing over 76K screenings. Meanwhile, the word of mouth is quite positive and the audience score is a solid 9.2 stars from ticket buyers on Maoyan, equivalent to an A on CinemaScore. The rating is on par with Moana 2. The 2019 musical scored a lower score of 8.8 stars on Maoyan.

Mufasa is reportedly eyeing a $7-$10 million three-day opening weekend in China, whereas The Lion King collected $54.2 million during its debut in 2019. This is 87.1-81.55% less than its predecessor.

In the US, Mufasa: The Lion King is predicted to collect $33-$37 million in its opening weekend. The Disney movie is globally eyeing a $110-$127 million opening. The film by Barry Jenkins was released in the theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

