Keanu Reeves just got the Matrix glitch of a lifetime. In 2022, Chinese streaming giants like Tencent Video and iQiyi pulled nearly all his films from their platforms. The reason? According to Reuters, Reeves’ appearance at a Tibet-related concert didn’t sit well with Chinese authorities. The Matrix, John Wick, Speed—all vanished.

Reuters reported that at least 19 of Reeves’ films disappeared from Tencent Video, though the exact takedown timeline remained fuzzy. Searches for “Keanu Reeves” and its Chinese translation on platforms like WeChat hit a digital dead end. In short, Reeves became a ghost in the Chinese entertainment machine. The spark? Reeves attended a Tibet House US concert on March 3, 2022, which was tied to the Dalai Lama. Chinese social media erupted, calling for a complete boycott.

Tibet is a hot-button issue. Beijing backs the Panchen Lama over the Dalai Lama, and Reeves’ move lit the backlash fuse. By late January 2022, the whispers turned into a roar. Calls for boycotts exploded, and it didn’t take long for Reeves to feel the heat. Criticism surged when the concert went live, prompting major platforms to erase him from their libraries quietly.

Keanu Reeves wasn’t the first Western star to face China’s wrath. NBA player Enes Kanter (formerly of the Boston Celtics) experienced similar treatment after speaking out against Beijing’s actions in Tibet. Reeves, however, seemed to walk into the fire knowing the risks. While Chinese platforms axed his films, it’s unclear how much Reeves himself was impacted. His Hollywood career thrived, and fans outside China stood by him. To many, his stance showed a commitment to personal beliefs over corporate appeasement—a rarity in the industry.

As for Tencent, iQiyi, and other platforms? Silence. They offered no comments on the purge, leaving fans to connect the dots. Reeves also kept quiet, opting not to address the backlash publicly.

This wasn’t just about one actor or one concert. It highlighted the growing tension between Hollywood and China—a relationship often tested by cultural and political clashes. For Reeves, though, it was clear: the red pill wasn’t just a metaphor anymore.

While China wiped Keanu’s cinematic slate clean, his global legacy remained intact. If anything, the saga only added another layer to the enigmatic star’s story—proving yet again that Reeves marches to his own beat, no matter the stakes.

