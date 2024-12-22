Mufasa: The Lion King, the prequel (and a sequel) to Disney’s beloved animated lion’s journey, recently hit theaters. The film is currently receiving mixed reactions from audiences. With a plot exploring events before the 2019 movie The Lion King, it digs into the backstory of one of Disney’s most iconic characters. In this article, we will discuss how the latest Lion King movie ended and whether there will be another installment in The Lion King franchise.

Why Did Taka Betray Mufasa Before The Climax?

Mufasa was a young lion who separated from his original family due to devastating floods in his area. Taka, his childhood companion, persuaded his father to allow Mufasa to live with them. Over time, Mufasa became a favorite of Taka’s mother, much to Taka’s chagrin.

However, when a group of white tigers attacked Taka’s family, Mufasa and Taka were ordered to flee for their safety. The attack was a retaliation, as Mufasa had killed the son of the white tiger king while trying to protect Taka’s mother during an earlier altercation.

Later, Mufasa and Taka encountered Sarabi. The royal-blooded lion Taka (who later takes on the name Scar) hoped to develop a bond with Sarabi, as he admired her. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when Sarabi fell in love with Mufasa instead, deepening the rivalry between the two lions.

As the army of Kiros continued to hunt Mufasa and Taka, Taka decided to betray Mufasa by siding with the white tigers. This betrayal becomes evident when they arrive at Milele, and the white tigers confront them, with Taka standing against Mufasa.

Does Mufasa Defeat Kiros in the End?

In the movie’s climax, Kiros and Mufasa engage in a heated battle. The fight reaches its peak when Mufasa uses his intelligence to overcome his fear of water. This leads to a decisive moment when a giant rock falls on Kiros, securing Mufasa’s victory.

Following his triumph, Mufasa is declared the King of Milele. The jungle is proud of his leadership as he successfully reunites everyone and restores harmony in the kingdom.

Did Taka, Aka Scar, Leave Milele After Betraying Mufasa?

During the battle between Kiros and Mufasa, Taka once rescued Mufasa, and because of this act, Mufasa decided to keep Taka as part of the Milele until his death. Later, the new king decreed that the name of the royal blood lion should not be spoken again. As a result, Taka began calling himself Scar after receiving a scar from Kiros on his face while attempting to save Mufasa.

The movie concluded with Simba and Nala returning to their daughter, Kiara. Rafiki narrated the entire story. Simba then introduced a new brother to Kiara, and she expressed her desire to tell him the story of a great king, seemingly Mufasa.

With no post-credit scene, there is currently no clarity about the future of The Lion King franchise. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the production house regarding what lies ahead.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Kris Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Hilariously Twin In Matching Minidresses At Kim Kardashian’s Skims Holiday Party

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News