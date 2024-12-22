Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian unknowingly gave us the ultimate mother-daughter fashion moment at Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS holiday party. The duo looked like they planned to win, except neither planned it.

Khloe and Kris showed up in matching tailored minidresses from Kylie Jenner’s Khy line, with Kris rocking warm white and Khloe going for classic black. And, just to keep things extra coordinated, they both slipped into thigh-high boots like it was a Kardashian family requirement. It was a fashion faux pas but in the most fabulous way possible!

Khloe Kardashian Brought Back Kourtney Kardashian’s Viral Clip Accusing Kris Jenner Of Stealing Her Look

Khloe Kardashian had the perfect response to their festive fashion fail, sharing it on Instagram while lip-syncing to a classic moment from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the 2016 clip, Kourtney hilariously accused the momager of “stealing her look. ” Honestly, it was the perfect soundtrack for their accidental twin moment.

“It’s just not cool that you copy me! I go to lengths to try to get things that not everybody has,” Khloe Kardashian mouthed, after which Kris lip-synced, “OK, well, I can’t return those.” Khloe posted the funny clip to Instagram and captioned it, “We didn’t plan this… We just showed up at the same holiday party like this 💚🎄♥️ in our @khy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Kylie Jenner Was Thrilled About Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s Matching Moment

Kylie was excited about the coordinated look and shared Khloe Kardashian‘s video on Instagram Story. “My favorite people in @khy 🥹🥹🥹🥹,” the 27-year-old wrote. Kourtney also chimed in, commenting, “Never cool to copy.”

The holiday bash seemed to have a little bit extra sparkle, thanks to the Kardashian-Jenner family business, with a specialty cocktail menu Khloe shared on her Story featuring logos from Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie’s Sprinter vodka soda brand, and Skkn by Kim.

Each drink was crafted using Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, and they were all playfully named after the family: Kylie Kringle, Kris Twist, Holiday Koko, and Skkny Marg.

