Same, same, but different! Khloe Kardashian gave Bianca Censori a run for her money with her latest Instagram thirst trap. Rocking a black Alaïa thong bodysuit with lace tights worth $4,070, the reality TV star served up some serious fashion while casually munching on grapes—because why not look fabulous while snacking?

The 40-year-old who posted the photos on Instagram kept her caption short and sweet with just a heart emoji, giving a nod to her glam squad, who nailed the look.

Khloe went for a bronzed glow with her glam, paired with a nude lip and shimmery eyeshadow. She kept accessories minimal, opting for diamond mini hoop earrings and a black pump to complete the look.

Khloe Kardashian Seemed to Channel Kanye West’s Wife’s Signature Look

The Good American founder appeared to mimic Kanye West’s wife’s signature style, as Bianca Censori is often seen in bodysuits paired with tights instead of pants.

In March, Censori, 29, stepped out in a pale pink camisole with white bow trims and lace tights. That same month, the architect was spotted wearing a blue strapless bodysuit with matching white lace tights during a movie with West.

Before those bold looks, Censori, who married the rapper in 2022, also turned heads in January when she wore nude sheer tights with just a black bra for a date with the father of Kim’s four children.

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Pushing the Fashion Boundaries Lately

As of late, Khloe has been embracing a bolder style, even posing in a cone bra, lingerie, and Playboy bunny ears for a daring photoshoot with Bustle earlier this month.

She also showcased her new brunette hair color on Instagram, styled in a sleek, middle-parted blowout, starkly contrasting to the red locks she rocked earlier this year.

The mother of two also posed in what looked like a hotel room doorway, turning around to give a cheeky glimpse of her backside in a thing ensemble.

Kim Kardashian Also Appeared to Copy Bianca Censori’s Style

Kim finalized her divorce from West in November 2022 and channeled Censori’s style on December 4. The Skims co-founder posted photos on Instagram of herself riding a dirt bike in a white thong, long-sleeved shirt, and, naturally, white sheer tights.

