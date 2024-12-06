One of the many after-effects of massive limelight and media scrutiny is anxiety and depression. It’s hard to cope with the influx of constant hate and unwanted opinions, and the Kardashians know that more than most. The reality television family has been through a lot over the years. Khloe Kardashian is one of them, having faced a lot on the potential spectrum.

The 40-year-old has faced pity and sympathy after her former boyfriend and father of her children, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her more than once. She has also gone through a brutal divorce and body image issues. Here’s a betrayal from her therapist that almost made her lose trust.

When Therapists’ Betrayal Made Khloe Kardashian Lose Trust

During a heartfelt conversation with Bustle, Kardashian spoke about getting fitter, her new perfume, her upcoming podcast, and her life. The socialite revealed how her therapist once leaked private information, which led to her having trust issues.

“I remember I was going to therapy, and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid,” she explained. Kardashian added that she knew the therapist was the one who had disclosed the information because there was no other way it could have gotten out. “I stopped going to therapy and started going to the gym,” she stated.

How Khloe Kardashians’ Love For The Gym Began

The reality star further divulged that her need for release and lack of trust in anyone else anymore led to her love for the gym. She opened up about how she felt the safest at the gym, and her efforts also changed her body. “I loved the way I felt. I loved testing myself and challenging myself,” she described her experience. The rest is history; ever since she has been into fitness and loves sweating out in the gym.

Kardashian called the betrayal from the therapist “very jarring” and “sort of unbelievable.” Regardless, she knew there was no chance that the leak could have come from anyone else. It turned her off therapy, and trusting anyone else for a long while until last year, she gave it another shot.

Khloe Kardashian’s Second Tryst With Therapy

Khloe, who also has the nickname KoKo, disclosed that Kim is her new therapist. She added that her sister was quite adamant about getting her back to therapy. Kardashian accepted that she needed it and that things worked out. The “lovely” therapist wanted her to come by three times a week simply because there was so much to wade through. Nonetheless, a lot of her issues certainly got better.

Apart from The Kardashians, Khloe has been filming campaigns and promos for the next season, which is expected in 2025. Her new fragrance, XO, KHLOE, was recently released, and she’s all set to launch her podcast soon. During the holidays, she also enjoys spending time with her sisters, mother, and kids, daughter True and son Tatum.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Staying Single Post Tristan Thompson’s Repeated Cheating Scandals: “I Just Don’t Want Something To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News