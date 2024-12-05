The Kardashians have been through a lot while being in the limelight: from controversies and in-family drama to crushing anxiety and depression. The side effects of so much attention, criticism, and hyperfocus on an individual all the time can be harsh. Like the rest of her sisters, Khloe Kardashian has been the victim (or survivor) of a lot over the last couple of years.

The reality star has dealt with relationship and marriage troubles, facing the Internet’s wrath for living her life. Khloe’s former boyfriend and father of her children, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her multiple times. Ever since she broke up with him, she has remained single. Here’s what the socialite had to say about choosing to stay single.

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Her Choice To Remain Single Post Tristan Thompson Drama

During a recent conversation with Bustle, the 40-year-old spoke about her newly launched perfume, her upcoming podcast, and her personal life, including her sisters and kids. When asked about her decision to remain single since she ended things with Thompson, she replied that dating has not been a focus for her. “I’ve been single for about three years and love it. I really, really do,” she explained.

The Good American founder added that she feels power and strength in that. She doesn’t consider herself lonely just because she is single. “I am single and thriving,” Khloe expressed. She described how she has been busy working on herself and getting to a healthy place in life. “I just don’t want something to disrupt it,” she stated.

The socialite also discussed how she felt dating in today’s age is getting scarier. “I’m not going to meet someone on social media. I’m not checking my DMs. I’m not! And when you go on someone’s Instagram, if it’s a guy, anyone’s corny unless you like them,” Khloe mused. Calling the situation awful, she asserted that she could not imagine bringing home a man she was dating around her kids, namely her daughter True and son Tatum.

Khloe Kardashian On Dating Struggles

“Where do I go to date you? I’m not going to a restaurant where there’s paparazzi and everyone’s going to say we’re getting married next week. I’m not going to your home because what if you kill me? You’re not coming to my home — I have kids!” the businesswoman elucidated. She also specified that going to a hotel would be “presumptuous.”

Khloe Kardashian On Mother Kris Jenner Worrying About Her

Khloe Kardashian also shed light on how her mother, Kris Jenner, worries about her because she is choosing to stay single at the moment. “My mom is like, ‘Are you OK?’ She probably thinks I’m going to die like this,” she joked. The media personality stressed that it wasn’t the right time for her to date.

She added that her complete focus was on her children, work, and her own self, and she was delighted with it. “I actually don’t want to share my TV remote with someone. I love my time when I have it,” Kardashian joked. Khloe concluded that whenever she was ready for it, she’d know.

