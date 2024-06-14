The Kardashians sisters are perpetually in the headlines, whether it’s for their high-profile relationships, dramatic personal lives, cheating rumors, or successful business ventures. Once again, one of the Kardashians has admitted some inside information about her ex.

In one of the episodes of The Kardashians, Khloe opened up about her single life while visiting her sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker. As the two chatted, the 45-year-old asked Khloe to “check in” with her. She asked, “Are you feeling happy and light, or dark and heavy?”

Khloe responded admitting that she was doing well as her ex-Tristan Thompson has moved back to Cleveland for basketball season. She shared that it felt like a weight lifted off of her. Khloe said, “I just feel like, ‘Okay, there’s a separation and it’s good.’”

The Good American co-founder and Thompson’s on-off relationship started in 2016 before the latter was caught in multiple cheating scandals. The ex-couple shares two kids: a daughter, True, and a son, Tatum. In the episode, Kourtney also inquired about Khloe’s sex life, curious if she was exploring new romantic interests now that she has a newfound freedom.

Khloe replied, “I am not, but thank you for your hard questions,” to which Kourtney quipped, “I wouldn’t think so, to be honest.” The two laughed as the 39-year-old shared that she would be open to an opportunity but wasn’t searching for it if it arose.

The Poosh creator said to Khloe, “I just said that to Travis [Barker] the other day. I was like, ‘I feel like now that Tristan is gone that maybe Khloé can be free to just even go out and have fun.’” In a confession, Khloe admitted to the cameras that she understands where her sister is coming from and agrees that she now feels free to “do anything”. However, she explained that she wants to embrace being single and enjoy the independence of not having a significant other to answer to.

“I love Kourt for being that concerned about me, but I’m very content and happy. I feel like I’m f—ing thriving in my own little circle and world, but just even to think about someone being in my space where I have to share my TV or my bed, I’m like, no. No means no and that’s all you gotta know. I’m just finding my rhythm in life again, I guess,” Khloe expressed.

The Kardashians’ new episodes drop every Thursday on Hulu.

