In an emotional Instagram post, Kourtney Kardashian, 45, opened up about the struggles of coming back to work after giving birth. The eldest Kardashian sister reportedly did not have the easiest time transitioning from a new mother to a working mom. Kourtney, who recently gave birth to her son, Rocky Thirteen, with husband Travis Barker, shared how she’s balancing motherhood and work.

Since giving birth to her fourth child in November 2023, Kourtney Kardashian has been entirely honest with the struggles of a postmortem mom, even sharing how she’s coming to terms with her slightly altered body. A month after giving birth, while sharing her postmortem fashion in an Instagram post, Kourtney wrote, “When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cosy coat.”

In a new Instagram post on May 4, 2024, the Poosh founder shared her experience returning to work three months after giving birth. Kourtney Kardashian also praised her four famous sisters, who made the transition easy. Here’s what she said.

In the post, Kourtney Kardashian got candid about the emotional day of shooting promotional photos and videos for the fifth season of her reality series three months after giving birth. Kourtney posted a video of herself looking stunning, wearing a brown off-the-shoulder dress with her hair styled in waves. In the caption, she revealed that appearances can be deceiving, as she did not feel glamorous during the shoot. She wrote, “I was three months postpartum and not feeling quite ready for a big shoot like this where there’s lots and lots of people watching me all day.”

Kourtney continued that despite having the baby with her, she still struggled during the shoot. Kourtney then revealed she’s now learned to focus on the positives, including the privilege of bringing her baby to work and shooting with her sisters, which has helped her deal with baby blues. She continued that she was “blessed to work alongside my sisters and mom…we have so much fun together! What a beautiful life!”

In the Hulu Reality show that follows the life of the Kardashians, Kourtney often documented her challenges of getting pregnant, including many failed IVF attempts. She also went through fetal surgery before her son Rocky was born.

