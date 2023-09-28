The drama between sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian has been touching the sky in the new season of The Kardashians and it has hit the headlines yet again. Now, during an intense phone call, Kim has revealed to Kourtney that all of her friends and her kids; Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, have been talking about her.

For the unversed, Kim and Kourtney belong to the popular American family, the Kardashian-Jenner clan. While Kourt is the eldest among her sisters, Kim is two years younger than her. The two sisters have been feuding after Kourtney Kardashian accused her younger sister of using her Italy wedding with Travis Barker as a business opportunity. Kourt mentioned how Kim, who had collaborated with Dolce and Gabbana, brought outfits from the designer’s archives to her wedding.

During the latest heated on-camera argument, the 42-year-old SKIMS founder accused Kourtney of hating the family and being a “different person”. In response, Kourtney said, “I don’t need you guys anymore. I don’t need to be a part of it.” This is when, Kim told her 44-year-old sister that her near and dear ones are also talking about her and mentioned a group chat labeled ‘Not Kourtney’.

Kim Kardashian said that she was trying to mend their relationship, but unfortunately Kourtney did not see it the way. Kourtney said, “It’s about you. You are a narcissist. It is all about you. Anything you do is about you and how it looks to the world about you…” To this, Kim responded, “We all are concerned. We all think that you’re just really not happy.”

The Lemme founder told Kim, “I have a happy life, and the happiness comes when I get the f**k away from you guys. Specifically you”. Kourtney also claimed that she has better things to do in life than getting involved in “side chats” about people.

Following this, Kim said, “Well, your kids have even come to me with problems that they have and how you are, so…” Reacting to the jugular, Kourtney asked the relevance of the point to the conversation and started crying asking if it was “helpful”during the call. She said, “It’s like you’re just a f**king witch, and I f**king hate you.”

However, following the ugly phone call, both the sisters sat down together for a joint confessional and Kourtney said, “I think it’s just there’s so many thoughts that come up after watching all of the edits.” She added, “I think it felt to me like in the call that Kim was just, like, using any weapon that she could find to hurt me… I think we both got to a place that we weren’t proud of.”

She also pointed out that the phone call fight with Kim Kardashian was “really hurtful”. Kourtney said, “I felt reminded of this characteristic that has been in my family for so many years where we say mean things to hurt each other, and it’s what I work hard at in therapy to change. And when I’m reminded of those types of things it really is hurtful. Like, why would my family treat me that way?”

With all that brawl, the family drama of Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and other family members is streaming the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

