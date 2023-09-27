Kourtney Kardashian Barker has announced her new Bohoo collection is dropping on Friday (28.09.23).

The pregnant Poosh founder – who is expecting a baby boy with husband Travis Barker – chanelled her punk rocker spouse in a Blink-182 tee, fishnets, an oversized trench coat and knee-high boots, seemingly all from the collection.

Alongside the snap of her baring naked baby bump in the pieces from the line, Kourtney Kardashian wrote on Instagram: “Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker. launching September 28.”

Despite causing a backlash for launching a sustainable line with a fast fashion brand, Kourtney Kardashian – who is mother to Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, with her ex-partner Scott Disick – previously insisted she doesn’t “have all the answers” about the industry’s carbon footprint, which is estimated to account for 10 per cent of all global emissions.

She said: “I certainly don’t have all the answers, but for someone who has done a fast fashion line collaboration in the past, which didn’t get backlash because I was not calling attention to trying to make better changes, I feel proud about doing it with intention and purpose,”

“I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words ‘fast fashion’ is that it’s bad for our planet. Boohoo approached me to be a sustainability ambassador, and though I knew it would get backlash because the two just don’t go hand in hand, I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn’t going anywhere.”

The ‘Kardashians’ star asked for anyone with any ideas to come forward.

She added in an Instagram post: “I want to help and from my experience so far working with the team I work with at Boohoo, they do too. I will be elaborating on their changes, how we’ve made this line more sustainable, and what I’ve learned we as consumers can do to help… all to come!!”

