Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were once Hollywood’s most successful and famous couples. Their fans fondly called them Brangelina, and after being in a relationship for over a decade, the couple tied the knot in France in a luxurious chateau, and their separation shocked many. But do y’all know Brad proposed to Jolie with a rare 16-carat engagement ring worth $500,000… umm, yes, you can collect your dropped jaws on the way out. LOL!

The ex-couple shares six children together, who are now all grown up and beautiful, just like their parents. Brad and Angelina are currently involved in a custody battle over kids, and the actress is often spotted in New York in and out with her children.

Now, talking about the throwback scoop, according to tlc.com, Brad Pitt proposed to ex-wife Angelina Jolie with a gorgeous engagement ring worth a whopping amount. I mean, she’s totally worth it, right?

It was a rare 16-carat engagement ring and studded with exquisite solitaire, which looked incredibly s*xy on Angelina Jolie’s ring finger.

Take a look at the picture below:

What does everyone thing of #angelinajolie‘s engagement ring? pic.twitter.com/gilOsNrM — Alson Jewelers (@AlsonJewelers) April 15, 2012

And well, would you happen to know the price of this engagement ring? Brad Pitt reportedly spent $500,000 on it, and here we are, asking our boyfriends to do the bare minimum, LOL. Girls, Angelina Jolie knows her self-worth, and so do you; don’t settle for less than what you deserve!

If you’re confused, Angelina Jolie’s ring would cost over four crores in INR. Haha!

