Harry Styles is currently crooning ‘Adore You’ to Canadian actress Taylor Russell as the two stars are going strong with their newfound love for each other, and the duo was recently papped on a quick coffee run in North London. Caught Hand-in-hand after a bike ride, Harry and Taylor looked adorable together, and we are just wondering how fast the night changes. Harry, 29, and Taylor, 29, have been rumoured to be dating for about a month now, and we previously reported how the singer has already introduced Taylor to his inner circle and is saving the best seat for her at his concerts.

On the surface, all looks well between Harry and Taylor, but eagle-eyed netizens have projected some theories that suggest it all might be for a show. Interestingly, before going public with Taylor Russell, Harry was seen making out with model Emily Ratajkowski, who was a good friend of the singer’s ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde. Scroll through for more details.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell’s fresh romance seems to have gotten on the wrong foot of netizens, who now claim the two might not be in a relationship. The daring claims come after the new lovebirds’ recent hand-in-hand spotting in London. Quick-witted netizens took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to bring attention to how Taylor and Harry appeared to be holding hands, but their fingers were not intertwined, claiming the entire relationship was a sham or a well-mapped publicity stunt from their respective PR agencies.

“Great “dating” for Harry Styles and Taylor Russell who can’t even hold hands, lol, when he let go of her hand he occupied his hand with the coffee cup. they are both pathetic (Taylor especially) they are making this circus act more flashy for the spotlight,” one user wrote on X.

great “dating” for harry styles and taylor russell who can’t even hold hands, lol, besides when he let go of her hand he occupied his hand with the coffee cup. they are both pathetic (taylor especially) they are making this circus act more flashy for the spotlight pic.twitter.com/JKNyegjGJJ — karen♡ (@isgrapejuice00) September 26, 2023

In another tweet, the user mentioned, “Taylor Russell needs to hang out with Harry Styles to get attention with her insignificant appearance at some event. because her name alone isn’t enough to attract an audience. Why not call your stunt partner when she’s the bitch of the year to go out with lime bikes.”

Taylor Russell needs to hang out with Harry Styles to get attention with her insignificant appearance at some event.because her name alone isn’t enough to attract an audience.Why not call your stunt partner when she’s the bitch of the year to go out with lime bikes pic.twitter.com/yzH03H9krl — karen♡ (@isgrapejuice00) September 24, 2023

Meanwhile, another internet user also expressed precarious views on their relationship writing, “A “source” and we know how much to trust them, but I kinda like to think it’s a maybe.”

A “source” and we know how much to trust them, but I kinda like to think it’s a maybe. #HarryStyles https://t.co/jIaRMadger — Smile 🇬🇧🇳🇿🇦🇺 (@Anewleaf27) September 23, 2023

“Imagine that… Peep them not holding hands… middle of the street holding hands… then him switching his coffee to that hand by the time they fully crossed,” mentioned another user.

Imagine that… Peep them not holding hands… middle of the street holding hands… then him switching his coffee to that hand by the time they fully crossed 🫣🤭🤑🤑@adidas @Nike @LoeweOfficial https://t.co/Jd4hpI9ci4 — ZarryFlorals 👑🩷💚 (@zarryfloralz) September 26, 2023

Rumours aside, we do think both Taylor Russell and Harry Styles are super successful and do not need each others’ PR to get a hold of show business. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below.

