Sylvester Stallone has been part of The Expendables franchise since its inception i.e. 2010 and the latest one – called The Expendables 4, also features the Hollywood biggie. While the first part performed well at the box-office, part four in the action series has fallen flat at the global box office. The film could not beat its counterpart The Nun II and managed to rake-in a total of $33.9 million in ticket sales. Many on the Internet feels Stallone himself is proving to be the villain of the The Expendables franchise. Scroll down to know the details.

Part four of The Expendables stars Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture in prominent roles with rapper 50 Cent, Megan Fox, and Tony Jaa among a few others joining the cast this time. The movie is a follow-up of 2014- The Expendables 3.

Speaking of Sylvester Stallone, the actor has been brutally trolled for his latest appearance in The Expendables 4. It appears that Stallone might be going wrong with the The Expendables series despite being one of the greatest action stars. Stallone is barely in part four, yet he is facing the heat since he has been the face of the series. The Expendables 4 has got the verdict, and it clearly failed to live up to its expectations. Stallone has significantly contributed to the action franchise but his behavior might be an issue here. The actor is infamous for derailing productions, his ego issues and his beefs with his colleagues, the most controversial being with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Rocky star once revealed that he did not see eye to eye with Schwarzenegger adding, “We really disliked each other immensely. We were… this may sound a little vain, but I think we were pioneering a kind of genre at that time and it hasn’t been seen since really.”

Now, social media users on Reddit were quick to mock Sylvester Stallone over The Expendables 4 proving to be a dud at the box office. One user stated, “He makes millions on everything he is in, something says he’s not really concerned if it hurts the franchise or not lol.”

One user commented, “Yeah, the guy charges $900 for an autograph lol. He’s doing fine.” The next one added, “This shows how stupid he is because all the Creed movies have been pretty good, especially the fight scenes and montages. The single take fight in Creed 1 is still one of the best.”

An individual added, “Action hero may be on the way out as genre as cgi ramps up what is possible in comic book movies…explosions, bullets, and car crashes don’t cut it it so much…don’t tell John Wick I said that and that I like his dog.”

One person quipped, “And they still made 4 movies,” as another concluded, “He should join forces with Renny Harlin again.

What do you think about Sylvester Stallone working in The Expendables franchise? Reach out to us and for more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

