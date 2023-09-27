Emma Stone is a versatile actress who has impressed fans with a variety of performances in films like Birdman, The Favourite, La La Land, Cruella and more. Owing to these spectacular performances, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ actress has received several accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and a Golden Globe Award. Today, we are talking about one of these honours – her 2017 Oscars for playing aspiring actress Mia Dolan in La La Land.

For the unversed, Emma won the Academy for Best Actress. After receiving the coveted statuette, the actress revealed who had their eyes on the trophy and Jimmy Kimmel’s unusual gift for it. Read on.

During a September 2017 conversation with People, Emma Stone recalled the unexpected gift Jimmy Kimmel had sent her after she took home the Oscar for Best Actress given her performance in La La Land. She said, “He sent underwear for [my Oscar], like rubber underwear, so he’s wearing tighty-whities.”

Further talking about Jimmy Kimmel’s unusual gift, Emma Stone told the publication, “Jimmy said, ‘I’d like to bring some decency into your home.’”

In the same conversation, when asked where she keeps her award, the ‘Easy A’ actress revealed she kept it with one very important person to look after the prized trophy. She said, “My mom holds on to it.”

On the professional front, Emma Stone was last seen as Bella Baxter in the 2023 black comedy fantasy film Poor Things. Her upcoming next include Yorgos Lanthimos’ anthology film AND and Jane Schoenbrun’s horror film I Saw the TV Glow.

What do you think of Jimmy Kimmel’s unusual gift to Emma Stone for her Oscar statuette? Let us know in the comments.

