Gal Gadot has now become a household name after appearing as Wonder Woman for DC. She reprised her role a couple of times and the fans really loved her in the role. But today we brought you a throwback story when she startled Jimmy Kimmel with her question involving her bre*sts. Scroll below to know more about the fun conversation between the DC star and the popular host.

The audience first saw Gadot in the role of the Amazonian princess in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Her solo film came out the following year in 2017 followed by Wonder Woman 1984 in 2020. But after James Gunn and Peter Safran joined the studio as the new heads, they decided not to go ahead with the third film.

In 2016, Gal Gadot appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Wonder Woman star put Kimmel in the spot with her question. The actress is blessed with an amazing figure and we all admire that including the host (hopefully). She straight-up asked Jimmy, “What do you think about my bre*sts?” Kimmel was taken aback for a moment before responding with a “What?”

Flustered Jimmy Kimmel took some time to process the question thrown at him by Gal Gadot. He then replied, “I don’t know, let me figure it out.” After collecting himself from the very unexpected question, he answered, “They look great, both of them.” The actress then clarified that she was only kidding. Watch the snippet from that interview shared on Instagram.

The question might have stemmed from the fact that Gal Gadot got criticised by comic book fans for her cup size. She might have taken a dig at them with this question of hers. But all these things fall flat as it is safe to say that the Israeli model-actress has won hearts with her portrayal as Wonder Woman.

What are your thoughts on that? Let us know in the comments!

