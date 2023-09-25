The Expendables franchise has brought yet another thrilling instalment with The Expendables 4 or Expend4bles that was released in the theatres this weekend, but unfortunately, it failed to garner the much-expected response from the audience. Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham, together with Megan Fox, are struggling at the box office, and in the midst of that, the director of the film, Scott Waugh, has shared his wish to move ahead with the franchise sparking hopes of a fifth instalment. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The Expendables 4 is having a rough time in the theatres, and ratings are also pretty upsetting, with only 16% of critics scoring on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score is more appreciating towards the film, which is currently at 70%. But it seems like the director is unfazed by all these ratings and just wants to keep going with more instalments in the film series.

Expend4bles director Scott Waugh sat for an interview with ComicBook.com. He shared his views on bringing out the fifth instalment in the franchise. Scott said, “First of all? Hell yes. I’d come back for a five. I had a blast. I considered it an honour to direct this kind of franchise.” He also spoke about whether he would want to see any particular actor besides Sylvester Stallone in the next film or not upon being asked. He said, “I do not have anyone in my mind; I like to service story first, so let’s see what the story is, and then we can look at the smorgasbord of cool talent that’s out there and see who else we can have to pluck in and put in. I think the tough part of the brand is we’ve kind of run through the gamut.”

The Expendables 4 director further added, “Yes, we have run through the entire gamut of ’80s action stars. So I think that’s where the brand’s trying to elevate now with going to some of the newer stars.” Speaking of working with someone as senior as Sylvester Stallone in The Expendables 4, Waugh added, “Well, if anyone knows Sly, his ability to take the backseat is completely incapable. He is such an incredible storyteller in his own right, and his resume will lean deeply into that.”

Further praising Sly, The Expendables 4 captain said, “So I think Sly is such a wonderful collaborator, and I think Jason [Statham] and myself especially, we always were respectful of him and asked for his opinions. Sly loves to be involved, and I love for him to be involved because he has such a wealth of expertise. So it was super fun working with him.”

The Expendables 4, aka Expend4bles, was released in the theatres on 22nd September, and it has only earned a mere $8.3 Million at the North American box office during its opening weekend, making it the lowest debut in the film franchise. Let us know your thoughts on this Sylvester Stallone-led film in the comments!

