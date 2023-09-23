What is the salary of The Expendables 4 cast? That’s a constant query running in the minds of the fans of Sylvester Stallone’s franchise. Starring Jason Statham, Megan Fox, and 50 Cent, amongst others, the buzz has been higher than ever and fans want to get their hands on every possible scoop related to the upcoming action thriller. Scroll below as we entertain you with the latest scoop.

The Expendables was written by Sylvester Stallone and created by David Callaham. All three parts of the franchise have been box office successes so far. Jason and Sylvester remain the constant leading stars, while 50 Cent, and Megan Fox are amongst a few others who join the bandwagon in the fourth part, attracting all new audiences.

From Jason Statham, Megan Fox to Randy Couture, take a look at the salary of The Expendables 4 cast below:

Jason Statham

As per Showbiz Galore, Jason is the highest-paid cast member of Expend4bles, taking home a salary of a whopping $25 million.

Sylvester Stallone

The fourth part of The Expendables franchise is surely going to be an emotional ride for Sylvester fans as it marks his last outing as Barney Ross. He will be receiving a remuneration of $3 million.

50 Cent

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is the latest addition to the cast and is making handsome moolah for his portrayal. He’s getting paid $2 million to portray Easy Day.

Megan Fox

Hollywood’s s*x symbol Megan Fox is another new member in The Expendables 4 cast. She will be playing the role of Gina, a CIA operator and will showcase a romantic side as she’s also Lee Christmas’ (Jason Statham) ex-girlfriend. She will be earning $1.5 million as salary.

Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais

Other supporting cast is also taking fair money home. Dolph Lundgren is getting paid $500,000. As for Tony Jaa, who’s playing Decha, he’s charging $400,000 while Iko Uwais, as Suarto, is earning $300,000.

Randy Couture, Andy García

Randy is getting $200,000 for his role as Toll Road in The Expendables 4. Andy García, on the other hand, is getting a remuneration of $120,000.

