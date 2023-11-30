Kelly Clarkson is winning hearts with her drastic weight loss transformation. There were brutal allegations that she opted for weight loss-aiding drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, but no, it’s all her hard work! The journey towards losing 40 pounds wasn’t easy, and if you’re someone who’s willing to take a step forward, below is a detailed guide on her regime.

The Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You) singer had been going through a tough time in her personal life. She ended her marriage with talent manager Brandon Blackstock after almost seven years of togetherness. They’re blessed with two children – River and Remington. The divorce was finalized In March 2022, but the separation hasn’t been easy for the American singer.

How did Kelly Clarkson lose 40 lbs?

Contrary to rumors of taking weight loss injections, Kelly worked on her body in an organic way. The first step was to limit her sugar and carb intake. As per a source close to Life & Style, Clarkson cut out on “soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas.”

Weekly Workout Routine!

The next step was to start working out regularly. Kelly Clarkson added “exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine.”

Stop Stress Eating!

Many wouldn’t know, but divorce with Brandon Blackstock was really tough for the singer. Kelly was in emotional turmoil, and that led to a lot of “emotional eating.” She gained a lot of weight during her divorce, but the good thing is she’s back with her best body!

It was healthy eating, meals high on protein that worked wonders for The Kelly Clarkson Show host.

Fans react to Kelly Clarkson’s drastic transformation

Before and after pictures of Kelly Clarkson have been viral all over the internet. The celebrity singer has motivated so many of her fans to embark on the journey towards becoming healthy.

A Twitter user commented on Kelly’s drastic weight loss transformation and wrote, “She looks amazing!!!!”

“She looks good again! Heck I was concerned about the weight gain,” wrote another.

A fan tweeted, “Wow!! She looks stunning!!”

“Kelly looks really good.. now if she just exercises, she’ll be alright.. She probably gained a lot of weight from her stressful divorce..,” read a comment.

On the professional front, Kelly has been flaunting new body on her talk show. A recent picture of her in a black leather jumpsuit while posing alongside Kevin Bacon and Saturday Night Live‘s Ego Nwodim is going viral!

