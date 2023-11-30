Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the leads, has kept the fans on their toes with every update. They will surely be blown away by the latest news, which has a significant link with the MCU film Avengers: Endgame. The film has already generated a lot of buzz with Jackman’s return as Wolverine and the alleged involvement of the TVA in the film’s storyline. Keep scrolling to get all the juicy deets.

As per rumors and speculations, Ryan’s Deadpool to time travel using Cable’s device, which we saw in the second installment of his solo franchise. This would get him in trouble with the TVA and get them involved. Meanwhile, with Disney’s acquisition of the 21st Century Fox, Marvel can merge the two universes. We have already seen Sir Patrick Stewart’s Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Kelsey Grammer as Beast in The Marvels.

Marvel has been struggling with their content for the past few years, and there are a lot of hopes pinned on Deadpool 3. There are also numerous fan theories and alleged spoilers about the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led film. Per the latest rumor, the threequel will feature a parody of one of the most iconic scenes from Avengers: Endgame. According to X handle, CanWeGetToast, the Merc with a Mouth will allegedly troll a scene from the 2019 blockbuster.

The X account has shared a GIF of the portal scene from Avengers: Endgame with all the MCU heroes, including the Asgardians, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the armies of the Wakanda, and others when they all gathered on the battlefield to fight against Thanos. Referring to Deadpool 3’s rumor the handle wrote, “I think it makes sense that the CBM character that makes fun of these movies will also poke fun at the BIGGEST CBM moment ever LMFAO.” We have also seen Deadpool make fun of other Marvel heroes in his previous films. This will also be epic if it comes true.

The netizens term this as the end of the Fox Universe, and somewhere, they find it quite fitting. One of the users wrote, “Endgame for the Fox verse lfggg.”

Another said, “I hope this is a one perfect multiverse movie…like for TV show, it is loki and cw show COTIE.”

A third one said, “This film’s really going to be Fox Universe: Endgame 😭, can’t wait.”

A fourth user said, “That’s so funny.”

Another skeptical netizen said, “Ugh, I have a bad feeling about this.”

And, “I don’t think they would do something like portals again for Deadpool 3 and not save it for Secret Wars.”

Check out the post here:

Deadpool 3 will reportedly be the only MCU film to release in 2024. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led film has been helmed by Shawn Levy and is expected to be released in July next year.

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Megan Fox Serves Wintry Fashion Affair With A Hint Of Hotness In A Unique Long Trench Coat Look & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News