It was huge news when it was first announced that Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine would be collaborating with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in the third movie of the franchise. Since then, we have been waiting with bated breath for an update on the movie or the release date and so on, but nothing came in because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike.

Now, while we still wait for the other details, the director, Shawn Levy, has opened up about the title of the movie. It’s interesting as well as disappointing at the same time, as the director finds it quite challenging to narrow down to one name that will fit the massiveness of Wolverine and the subtle sarcasm of Deadpool. Scroll to find out why!

In a recent interview with Wired, Shawn Levy talked about a lot of things, including naming Deadpool 3’s title. Breaking his silence about the same, he said, “No, there’s no title yet. I sometimes refer to it as ‘Deadpool versus Wolverine’ or ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ or ‘Deadpool 3 With Wolvie’—we’ve got a few titles we’ve been bandying about, but boy, it’s a tough one.” The director further opened up about when they are planning to release the movie and revealed, “We have an idea of when we’re desperately hoping to come out, but it’s all dependent on the resolution of the strikes.”

When asked if he ever had a chat with the Marvel boss regarding Deadpool being ‘R-Rated,’ the director said, ‘F*ck yes’ and shared that not only Kevin Feige but Marvel and Disney have also supported him in portraying ‘Deadpool-ian, audacious, R-rated tone’ in the movie. Shawn Levy further added, “Some of the jokes are dirty, some of them are cultural observations, but that’s what we love about Deadpool, that he knows he’s in a movie, even though the stakes are real.”

He further shared, “Our movie is very loyal to that DNA too, with tremendous Marvel and Disney support, in making fun of and being self-aware about everything, including themselves.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Deadpool 3‘s title?

