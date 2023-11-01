The spooky season is here, and I hope you all are ready with your horror watch list to enjoy Halloween. However, if you have still not decided what to watch this Halloween season, we have got you covered.

A Haunting in Venice based on Agatha Christie‘s murder mystery ‘Halloween’s Party’ has dropped on the OTT platform after releasing it in theatres in September, and here’s where you can watch.

Oscar-winning director Kenneth Branagh’s third Agatha Christie adaptation movie is now ready to get streamed. So be ready with your cup of hot chocolate and bring your cozy blanket cuz Halloween week is ongoing, and ‘A Haunting in Venice’ starring Jamie Dornan. Scroll ahead to know!

Well, where to watch ‘A Haunting in Venice’?

The spooky murder mystery can be streamed on Hulu for subscribers, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter and if you are not one, then you can easily get a subscription for $7.99 per month, and you can even watch the movie free in the 30-day trial period. Apart from this film, you can also watch movies like Infinity Pool, The Worst Person in the World along with series such as Handmaid’s Tale, Pam & Tommy, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, American Horror Story: Delicate starring Kim Kardashian and others.

You can also go with the Disney Duo deal, including Disney+ and Hulu, for ad-supported streaming at $9.99 per month and ad-free at $19.99 per month. Apparently, A Haunting in Venice is also available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video, but you have to buy it for $19.99.

For the unversed, A Haunting in Venice stars Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, Michelle Yeoh and others in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around Hercule Poirot (played by Kenneth Branagh), who is in Venice, Italy, taking a break from any cases but finds himself in the middle of mysterious surroundings.

Well, be ready for the nail-biting and spine-chilling experience with the spooky murder mystery thriller A Haunting in Venice on Hulu this Halloween.

