Buckle up, folks! We’ve got a movie that’s a wild cocktail of chills, giggles, and a dash of time travel. Directed by the brilliant Nahnatchka Khan and powered by producers Jason Blum, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath, this cinematic rollercoaster is brought to life with a story crafted by David Matalon, Sasha Perl-Raver, and Jen D’Angelo.

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room: “Totally Killer” is a bit like mixing “Back to the Future” with “Scream.” It’s like trying to juggle chainsaws while riding a unicycle – impressive, but not without a few close calls!

Released on October 6, 2023, through Amazon Studios, this movie invites you to hop on a thrilling ride that combines bone-chilling horror with laugh-out-loud comedy. With an R-rating that screams “mature content,” you’ll get your fill of sexy stuff, colorful language, splattery violence, and teens doing all those things they shouldn’t be doing.

It’s more like “True Crime Podcast met Back to the Future but forgot to take its smart pills!”

While “Totally Killer” nods at the classics it is inspired by (and reminds you it’s doing so), it stands out from the teen parody crowd by turning its characters into fully-fledged folks.

The story unfolds three and a half decades after a trio of teenagers met their gruesome end at the hands of the infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer.” But guess what? Halloween night sees this masked maniac resurrected, raring to claim another victim. Enter our hero, seventeen-year-old Jamie, played by the talented Kiernan Shipka. Ignoring her overprotective mom, played by Julie Bowen, Jamie gets a taste of the killer’s relentless pursuit.

It might not win the “Best Horror Film” award, but it’s the kind of flick that pairs perfectly with a tub of popcorn, a snuggly blanket, and a friend who screams at all the wrong moments on a cozy Friday night in October. Who needs an award when you’ve got thrills, chills, and a popcorn machine that might explode from the suspense?

As Jamie bolts for her life, she stumbles upon an unexpected twist – time travel. She’s hurtled back to the ’80s, the era of neon, big hair, and shoulder pads. Now, Jamie must navigate this bizarre world.

As this horror-comedy extravaganza adds a fresh layer to the genre, expect a narrative that keeps you guessing, laughing, and scratching your head at the time-travel paradoxes. Director Nahnatchka Khan has created a rollercoaster of emotions, while the all-star cast brings the characters to life. Running for 1 hour and 43 minutes, “Totally Killer” is a trip worth taking.

Just a reminder, it’s like juggling flaming swords – impressive, but you might singe your eyebrows!

Distributed by Amazon Studios and cooked up by Blumhouse Television and Divide/Conquer, this movie defies expectations, making it a must-watch for fans of horror, comedy, and storytelling that’s as crazy as a time-traveling clown on a unicycle.

