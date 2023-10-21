Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me is creating ripples on the Internet even before it hits the shelves. A new piece of information from the singer’s tell-all book has left the Internet stunned after it has been revealed that Britney tried to speak about her conservatorship after she appeared on a talk show with Jonathan Ross way back in 2016. However, the host edited out the controversial part of the show. Scroll down to know the details.

Britney Spears’ tell-all book will be available on the shelves from October 24. The memoir is already making headlines after it is revealed how the singer has called out her former boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, over abortion, cheating, and breaking up via text.

Speaking of The Jonathan Ross Show, according to The Sun, Britney Spears, in her memoir, has revealed that she tried to spill the details of her conservatorship on the show, but it was cleverly edited out when aired. The singer also took a dig at her team over the same. Though she did not mention the name of the host, the publication is sure the songstress is hinting towards Jonathan Ross. “I even mentioned the Conservatorship on a talk show in 2016, but somehow that part of the interview didn’t make it to the air,” writes Britney in her book adding, “Huh. How interesting.”

During the show, the Grammy-winning crooner explained that her ninth album Glory was “her baby” since she couldn’t really do what she wanted to musically due to the conservatorship.

According to members of the audience, Britney Spears replied, “I have this conservatorship for years, and I felt like a lot of decisions were made for me so I wanted this to be my baby and I’ve been really strategic about it.” Instead of digging deep in, Jonathan moved on and told her that the world understood that she had been through a tough time.

A source shed light on the incident saying, “Everyone was shocked. The Conservatorship was always there but never spoken about. The fact Britney raised it on one of the biggest shows in the UK set off alarm bells.”

The insider added, “A series of meetings quickly took place as to how to control the situation- the priority switched to keeping the comments off air. There was a lot of back and forth but ultimately ITV played ball and removed all mention of the Conservatorship.”

For the unversed, the conservatorship of Britney Spears started in February 2008 and lasted till November 2021. She was placed under the conservatorship by Judge Reva Goetz, with her father, James ‘Jamie’ Spears, and attorney Andrew M. Wallet, as conservators.

