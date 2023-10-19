Britney Spears’ tell-all memoir The Woman In Me is already making explosive headlines even before hitting the shelves. In the latest update, it has been confirmed that the award-winning crooner in her book has admitted that she cheated on Justin Timberlake with a dancer named Wade Robson. This comes after it was revealed that Britney has accused her former lover Justin Timberlake of cheating with ‘another celebrity.’ Scroll down to know the scoop.

Britney Spears’ book will hit the shelves on October 24, 2023. However, it was reported that a few lucky fans got the book a week early in Mexico after it went on sale in error. The latest shocking revelations are coming at a time when Justin Timberlake is gearing up for his musical comeback.

According to The Sun, Britney, in her memoir, has admitted to cheating on Justin Timberlake with Wade Robson following years of rumors. In the book, the songstress wrote, “We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night.” Britney also mentioned that she was loyal to Justin for three years “with that one exception.” The singer revealed that she confessed the fling to Justin. The Grammy-winning singer also shared that Justin secretly bedded two celebrities, out of which one is believed to be All Saints star Nicole Appleton.

It was earlier rumored that Justin Timberlake had a fling with Nicole Appleton after the two were papped sneaking into the St Martins Lane Hotel in West London in 2000. Speaking of Wade Robson, he earlier made headlines for accusing pop star Michael Jackson of s*xually abusing him as a kid. It was rumoured at the time that Britney parted ways with Justin after hooking up with Wade.

It is also suspected that Justin Timberlake penned his hit single Cry Me a River after he got to know about her affair with Wade. In her memoir, Britney has claimed that she did cheat one time with the choreographer after she got to know about Justin sleeping around behind her back.

Britney also made an explosive claim that she had an abortion with Justin after the two agreed, as the latter was not ready to become a father. A source spilled the beans on the same, saying, “This book is a nightmare for him because of how it throws the whole family into chaos.”

The source added, “The timing stings just as much as the revelation itself. Justin had a big fall planned with new music on deck, more work with his old friends in NSYNC, and of course, the next installment of the Trolls franchise, which has been a huge moneymaker for Justin over the last several years.”

