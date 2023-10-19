The world is right now witnessing a brutal war as the terrorist group Hamas creates havoc in Israel, and the brutality of their attack is only making us pray for it to end soon. Regardless of what side of this war one chooses to be, everyone unanimously agrees to the fact that children and elderly folks must be kept away from the fire. But that is certainly not happening in Israel. In the recent update, and one of the most heart-shattering ones, a 12-year-old autistic Harry Potter fan has been killed by the terrorists.

Noya Dan, a 12-year-old Israeli girl, was reportedly kidnapped with her 80-year-old grandmother on October 7, the day of the attack. The plight of her family reached a global stage when Harry Potter author JK Rowling condemned her kidnapping and the children like her, calling it unjustifiable. Her family was still in the hope that they were just kidnapped and not killed.

But prayers aren’t heard every single time as it is now confirmed that Noya Dan and her Grandmother have been both killed by the Hamas Terrorist group after taking them as hostages. The Harry Potter fandom and netizens are mourning the death of a naïve soul that deserved to live. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Daily Mail, the family of Noya Dan has confirmed that both the bodies have been identified in a tragic Facebook post. Their death was later confirmed by the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, saying Hamas gunmen killed them. Some reports even claimed Noya and her grandmother were burned. Three more family members of the Dan family are still missing.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling shared a picture of Noya Dan two days ago in which she was dressed as Hermione Granger. She wrote, “Kidnapping children is despicable and wholly unjustifiable. For obvious reasons, this picture has hit home with me. May Noya and all hostages taken by Hamas be returned soon, safely, to their families.”

Kidnapping children is despicable and wholly unjustifiable. For obvious reasons, this picture has hit home with me. May Noya and all hostages taken by Hamas be returned soon, safely, to their families. https://t.co/YIbf3egib4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 16, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Brie Larson aka Captain Marvel Bidding Goodbye To MCU Post Iron Man, Black Widow & Captain America? Massive Backlash From Toxic Fans Has Left Her “Disillusioned” [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News