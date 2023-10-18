Harry Potter fans assemble as I have a new trivia for you all! Well, it was today’s date when I found out about this, and my mind was blown as I have watched every single Harry Potter movie at least 10 or 20 times, if not more, but never got my eyes on this insight.

JK Rowling’s directorial Harry Potter franchise featuring Daniel Radcliffe as HP, Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, Rupert Grint as Ronald Weasley, Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy, and others in pivotal characters has been a part of our childhood. Scroll ahead as I decode the clear presence of Newt Scamander from Fantastic Beasts in one of the movies. Watch!

As revealed by one of the Potterheads on social media, there was a shred of clear evidence that Newt Scamander (played by Eddie Redmayne) from Fantastic Beasts was present during the events of Harry Potter: Prisoner of Azkaban as his footprints were visible on the Marauder’s Map when Fred and George gave it to Harry.

Check out the video shared by Wizardworld on Instagram:

Crazy right? But do you know why Newt was present in Hogwarts? As mentioned by another Potterhead in the video, “According J.K Rowling he was visiting an old friend a.k.a Dumbledore, you’re welcome :)”

Fans from everywhere have been commenting on the same. While some cannot believe it like me, some went bonkers. One wrote, “Wow, my life has changed.”

Another commented, “At first I didn’t understand it but I watched it again and confirmed that I have no idea what he’s talking about.”

One of the fans penned in excitement, “No waayyyy dam…now i gotta binge lol.” And well, to be honest, I think I have to do it too!

It is not new that Fantastic Beasts and the Harry Potter franchise have a connection to each other, but I didn’t know there was a subtle crossover, too. Did you know? Tell us in the comments below.

