Emma Watson is the cutest little wizard, film history ever saw. The actress who played Hermione Granger in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series was loved and adored by all. She played a muggle in the adventure fantasy series, someone who was half wizard and half human. The actress started playing Hermione when she was 11. Daniel Radcliffe played Harry Potter, and Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley, The trio redefined friendship goals throughout the series.

We caught hold of a video where the three little stars sat down for an interview for their first Harry Potter film. During the interview, Emma was asked by the interviewer, “You bullied the boys on sets, I heard?” and what happened next was the cutest reaction ever.

The little actress gave a cold ‘you’re so dead’ look to her co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, who were shocked that their confession came up like this. Both the boys pulled an instant Harry and Ron as they tried to move away from Emma, saying, “We din’t say that, We did not say that!”

However, Emma Watson decided the verdict for the boys as she turned towards the interviewer and said, “They’ll die afterwards!” But the very next moment she cutely admitted, “Maybe a little. Pretty good pranks.” The video was shared by an Instagram page, f*ckboyproblem.s. We know you’re judging the name but this video is too cute to miss, guys!

Netizens also had adorable reactions to this video of Emma Watson and others. A user wrote, “Haha, the way Emma looked at them.” Another comment read, “The way Daniel pulled Rupert back with him.” A third comment said, “The look of fear they gave each other!” Observing Harry and Ron’s reaction, a user commented, “I love their reaction, like they’re begging for mercy.” A user pointed out, “They are real-life Harry Harmoine and Ron!”

Netizens also compared Hermione to Voldemort. A user called her, “She-who-should-not-be-named,” and said, “really scared them boys.” Another exciting observation said, “‘They die afterwards by the way.’ Voldemort: TEACH ME YOUR WAYS”

A user compared their chemistry to Netflix series Stranger Things’ kids and wrote, “There’s the Stranger Things kids, but nothing beats JK Rowling‘s band of little wizards.”

Watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fuckboy Problem.s (@fuckboyproblem.s)

