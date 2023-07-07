The cast of Harry Potter movies has given major friendship goals for the pop culture world. While their friendship grew while filming the movies, some of them also believed that they were more than friends. However, the cast never admitted to accepting their rumoured relationship, it was Emma Watson who once shared about kissing Rupert Grint. Both of them had a kissing scene in the movie, but shockingly the actress once shared how they were like giggling children while filming the scene.

The ardent fans of Harry Potter were overjoyed when Ron Weasley and Hermione finally confirmed their feelings for each other with a kiss, but Rupert Grint claims he can’t bare to watch it back. In reality, both of them maintained their relationship from the sets through today, and their mutual affection and admiration for each other was hugely evident in the ‘Return To Hogwarts’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation on MTV News, Emma Watson once revealed what was going through her head before the kissing scene with Rupert Grint. While it was a kiss that took a decade in the making, the fans thought it was huge for them, as she had never done an on-screen kiss before that. “I was like, ‘Do I use tongue?’ ” she laughed and later shared, “’Do I not use tongue? Do I cover my teeth? What do I do? Do I go first? Oh my God!'”

The liplock between Emma Watson and Rupert Grint’s wizards was probably one of the most memorable moments of the Harry Potter films. On sharing about the scene, Rupert said, “I’ve known Emma since she was literally nine years old, and we had this very brother-sister relationship.”

While the Harry Potter has officially been announced for a reboot, many fans agree that Hermione and Ron were clearly soulmates to date. With time, both of them also found everlasting love in each other, albeit platonic.

Let us know what do you think about think about Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Were Keanu Reeves ‘The Matrix’ Action Scenes Copy-Pasted By Akshay Kumar In ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’? Netizens Are Convinced After A Comparison Video Got Them Saying, “Khiladi Escaping The Matrix”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News