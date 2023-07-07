Daniel Radcliffe gained fame and stardom from a very young age. He is and will always remain the OG Harry Potter, and every Potterhead in the world can attest to that. Having said that, it’s also true that the star faced his own share of controversies from the very start. From alcoholism to relationships, he has talked about it all. It’s understandable for people to form an impression based on these facts, and that’s exactly what happened with Sandra Bullock.

The actress and Daniel starred together in the film The Lost City. The American sweetheart had her own fair share of doubts about her co-star. Scroll on to know what happened next.

While it’s always advisable not to judge a book by its cover, Sandra Bullock apparently missed the instruction in the case of her co-star. She actually thought that Daniel Radcliffe was a spoiled brat, and she would probably have a hard time with him on the set of The Lost City. While talking on an episode of The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, as per Express, she said, “I thought he’d be some narcissistic, entitled child actor who’s grown into an adult who would just come with all kinds of drama.”

But much to her surprise, she very soon realised that he was nothing of that sort. Sandra Bullock added, “I don’t know, I just came to really admire and like him so much, because he was not at all what I expected him to be. He was nothing even close to that.” Daniel Radcliffe played a villain in The Lost City and as per the actress, she wanted him to leave his Harry Potter image behind in the film.

“I think I can see that he carries that [‘Harry Potter’] with him with a lot of respect, but in a guilty pleasure way, I want to see him turn things on its ear. Like, he’s a grown man who has such charm and charisma, and when he came aboard, it was so fun to think about how he was going to look. We knew the acting would be a no-brainer, but how do you present Daniel Radcliffe so that the minute you see him, you go, ‘What?’” the Gravity actress added.

Well, we think he did just that! Let us know if you can relate to Sandra Bullock’s first impression, and for more such deets, stay tuned to Koimoi.

