As actors, one has to do several weird things on-screen that make absolutely no sense. They have to have to eat things they don’t like, say things they don’t mean, and love people they absolutely hate. Also, at times, they have to cover themselves with artificial leeches so that someone else can pluck them out. Yes, that’s exactly what happened with Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock. They once performed an insane scene where one was n*ked, and the other was getting those leeches away. Scroll on to learn more.

Channing and Sandra starred together in The Lost City, which was released in 2022. It’s a romantic-adventure-comedy that also features Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe.

During one of the scenes, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum were crossing a river in the jungle when leeches attacked the actor and got stuck on his body, including his b*tt. Obviously, the leeches were fake but Channing had to get n*ked for the scene with a sock on his p*nis.In an official ‘behind the scene’ video on YouTube, he said, “Walking to set with a bunch of leeches super-glued to my b*tt and not having met everybody and just kinda being like, ‘OK, I’m gonna be b*tt-n*ked, my name’s Chan today. This is just what it is.’ And then not only that, but to have Sandra Bullock have, like, a two-page monologue with, uh, a certain part of my body.” The ‘certain part’ being his a**, of course!

In an interview with Looper, Sandra Bullock also talked about the scene in the most candid manner and said, “I think the question should be, ‘How were you so amazing in that scene in picking the leeches off of some guy’s b*tt?’ It’s like, it could have been anyone’s b*tt. I would’ve been precise and methodical, no matter whose ass I was freeing from blood-engorged sacks. That’s who I am as an actor!”

The Speed actress also added, “You have to really like the person and feel safe with them. There was no weirdness. You’d think there would be weirdness, but because he was so chill about it, he dropped everything, and I spoke to it.”

Interestingly, the two shot the scene on the very second day of filming but were extremely comfortable during the entire episode.

