Sandra Bullock is one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood. Her impeccable comic timing is commendable. She did a film with Ryan Reynolds called The Proposal. It featured a n*de scene of the actress and she was apparently stressed about the scene ending up on a social media platform. Sandra once shared that she was hesitant of doing the film and was fearful that her n*ked scene shouldn’t end up in the wrong hands. Keep scrolling to get all the scoop.

Bullock and Reynolds starrer, The Proposal came out in 2009. The duo’s chemistry set of sparks on screen. Initially, she was initially reluctant to do the film as it was yet another rom-com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to Glamour and on the About Last Night podcast in 2009, Sandra Bullock shared The Proposal offered the perfect plot for her n*de scene, and she went along with it as the story was ‘so good’. She said, “If I was going to do my full nudity in my career, this was the perfect time to do it. If I can do it for a joke, yes… And Ryan and I wanted the laugh. We wanted it to be something you’ve never quite seen before. We said, ‘Ok, we just gotta [do it]; just warn the crew, you know, don’t eat your lunch ’cause it might get ugly.’ But everyone was on the same page.”

Sandra Bullock previously once shared that she never wanted to see her best angles on the bed on screen. As a result, she refrains from doing s*x scenes, which require being n*ked. In the case of The Proposal’s n*de scene, she had concerns too. The Oscar Nominated actress feared that her n*de scene potentially getting into wrong hands and end up being a p*rn clip. She shared, “I just said, ‘Please don’t let this wind up on YouTube. Just please.'”

For more such exciting throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Taylor Swift’s Ex-Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Has Already Moved On? Spotting With Emma Laird Sparks Wild Romance Rumours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News