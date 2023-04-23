Taylor Swift has been grabbing headlines since the beginning of the month owing to her alleged break-up with her rumoured boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. The ex-couple reportedly dated for six years before their non-dramatic split. While Tay has told her fans that she is ok post-split with Alwyn, she is garnering a lot of support from her friends. As the iconic way of showcasing support in today’s time is through social media, Gigi Hadid proved she is a true friend of the Lavender Haze singer by unfollowing Alwyn.

Days after the reports of her break-up came out, Taylor took the stage in Tampa as a part of her Eras Tour. She has also been spotted several times during her NYC outings.

On April 19, the 33-year-old, Taylor Swift was spotted spending time with her best friends, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, in NYC. Post their outing, the Deadpool star allegedly unfollowed Alwyn on Instagram. Recently, Tay slipped into a noodle-strap mini black looking gorgeous as she stepped out in NYC with her gal pals Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Alana, Danielle and Este Haim.

Now, Swifties have noticed that Gigi Hadid proved she is Swift’s true friend with her Instagram activity. Hadid unfollowed Joe Alwyn post his break-up. It seems his split from Tay has only brought Joe countless IG notifications.

For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly met at the Met Gala in 2016. Despite their meeting, nothing happened between them for a few months noting that the Love Story singer was then dating Calvin Harris. A month later, the singer broke up with Harris but kept her dating life with Alwyn a secret till January 2017. In May of the same year, Tay revealed she had been secretly dating someone for a few months, and it did not take much time for Swifties to guess it was Alwyn. After being tight-lipped about their relationship for years, the two began making public appearances in 2020.

At Grammys 2021, Taylor Swift thanked Alwyn in her award-acceptance speech giving away major couple goals. Now, the two are reportedly broken-up, but neither officially confirmed the same. However, Taylor did think about her fans and gave a thumbs up when one asked if she is doing ok at her concert.

