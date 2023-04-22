Apart from her craft, Jennifer Lawrence has another reputation for speaking without a filter. The Hunger Games actress never fails to make headlines with her humour. Whether it goes well with her fans or not, it does not stop her from being herself. Once, Lawrence opened up about her style inspiration and called it “sl*tty power lesbian.”

JLaw has been in the industry for nearly 15 years. Throughout her journey in showbiz, she has delivered some amazing performances and even won an Oscar for her stint in Silver Linings Playbook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Jennifer Lawrence is a fantastic actress, she also aces her fashion game wherever she goes. Many fashionistas seek inspiration from JLaw for her bold style and willingness to show a lot of skin. In 2016, the actress talked about her style with Glamour and titled it “sl*tty power lesbian.”

Yes, she said the exact words and elaborated why she feels son. Jennifer Lawrence said, “Pretty recently. I think I had to take control. . . . It was like, if I don’t start getting an opinion, I’m just gonna be like a puppet that’s being dressed by everybody else . . . ‘Sl*tty power lesbian.’ That is literally what I say to a stylist. [Laughs] I don’t know if that’s offensive.”

She further focused on her choice of revealing her body that she is nothing but proud of. Jennifer Lawrence added, “But [also] I’ve got t*ts and an a*s. And there are things that are made for skinny people—like a lot of embroidery, or it covers a lot—and those make me look fat. I have to show the lumps. If you have b**bs, you have to show, like, ‘These are b**bs. This isn’t cellulite.’ [Laughs] Not that there’s anything wrong with that.”

However, her comment did not go well with her fans, as she received backlash for it. In support of her statement, JLaw said in an interview, “I was like, I’m sorry, but sl*tty people exist. Thank god. Lesbians are real. And powerful lesbians are real. How on earth could that be offensive?” “You being offended is almost offensive. Why can’t power lesbians be sl*tty? Why would that be an offensive thing? I think it’s awesome,” she added.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BLACKPINK Creates & Breaks History, Becomes First Girl Group To Surpass 10 Billion Streams With 31 Songs On Spotify, BLINKS Are Doing A Celebratory Dance!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News