The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK is currently on cloud nine as the group is performing at California’s music festival, Coachella. The four members of the group are sharing snaps every day from their stints and receiving a lot of love from their fans, BLINKS. Amid their performances, the band has reached a new milestone, and it is a legendary one for sure.

The girl band began in 2016 with its members Lisa, Jisoo, Rose and Jennie. The four trained for a good three-four years before making their debut. With every passing day, the group is reaching new heights owing to its quirky music and popularity.

The K-Pop group has been overwhelmed for a while due to their performance at Coachella 2023. The members of the group have been sharing captured moments from the music festival and expressing how grateful they are. Well, they now have another reason to feel overwhelmed.

According to Pop Base, BLACKPINK has now also become the first girl group to surpass 10 billion streams on Spotify. The bad has undoubtedly created history, and BLINKS cannot stop cheering for them.

The band’s fans are in seventh heaven seeing how well BLACKPINK is doing. While one wrote, “oh they really run kpop,” another penned, “and only 31 songs in their original discography, it’s actually a great number.”

Some Twitter users also took a dig at BTS and wrote, “Notice how bts couldn’t achieve this.” One also wrote, “and nothing for bts.”

A fifth user wrote, “i mean they’re legends, no doubt.”

Earlier this week, BLACKPINK’s Jennie shared a carousel of pictures from the music festival, mentioning how emotional the performances are for them. In the caption, she wrote, “Pinkchella week 1 words cant express how special this experience was. still over the moon and grateful for this moment. Thank you guyzzzzz.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

Congratulations to BLACKPINK for their new achievement.

