After making his first appearance as Iron Man / Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. swooned the audiences as an iconic detective for the Sherlock Holmes franchise. Both of his characters have significantly impacted pop culture, and audiences just can’t wait to see more of his performances. However, the third Sherlock Holmes movie has received a cryptic but optimistic update from one of the producers.

While his outing as Iron Man might have come to an end, RDJ might announce his next outing as Baker Street’s most famous resident for the third Sherlock Holmes. The next addition to the franchise would just excite the fans as the follow-up to 2011’s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows would help them to get over the sorrows of his MCU role. Read on to find out what

Producers Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell appeared on the UnWrapped podcast and were asked if they had any updates on the progress of the next Sherlock Holmes movie. The producer hinted that the project doesn’t have any crew attached, but “it’s a priority” for Robert Downey Jr and the company. “We’re gonna do it when it’s right with the right people, but it is a priority for the company and a priority for Robert,” said Susan.

As she explained the RDJ’s next outing is in the “hopper”, Susan also added, “Prior to this, we had lunch together with Robert… It was a very specific topic of conversation, so yes. It is in the hopper. However, there have been rumors of the actor returning as Iron Man, but we never know whether that would be a possibility or not.

For Robert Downey Jr., Sherlock Holmes 3 could be the perfect way to right the ship, post-MCU franchise aspirations. His character in the movie comes with its own name recognition, both from the original two films and the iconic source material. However, it seems like the Iron Man actor is very much interested in reprising his role as the detective!

