Scarlett Johansson is one of the primary Avengers who helped to save the world. While everyone remembers Iron Man for the ultimate sacrifice, Black Widow does not get a lot of credit. However, there were rumours and talks that Marvel would want to bring her back to the MCU, but now it seems like the actress has completely shut down the doors.

With her debut as Black Widow in 2010’s Iron Man 2, her role ended twice. First, her character died while sacrificing herself, so Hawkeye could get the Soul Stone for the Avengers to beat Thanos. Later, in the prequel story, her standalone movie introduced her possible MCU replacement, her sister Yelena Belova.

During a conversation on The Goop Podcast, Scarlett Johansson was in conversation with fellow MCU co-star Gwyneth Paltrow. When asked about her potential return, the actress gave a blunt reply that has disheartened the fandom. She was pretty clear about her time as Black Widow having come to an end as she said, “I’m done. Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do.”

Scarlett Johansson actor also explained she feels like she has already accomplished all she could with the character. “Also, coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience,” added the Black Widow actor.

Later in the conversation, MCU star Gwyneth Paltrow, who played Pepper Potts, also spilt beans on her return. “I didn’t die so they can always ask me,” said Gwyneth. The Black Widow actor replied, “I think you may come back at some point.” Paltrow jokingly replied, “Really? A 64-year-old Pepper Potts? How great.” Scarlett Johansson concluded by saying, “100% that’s happening. I can see it. They’re never gonna let you go. Break out that wig, baby.”

